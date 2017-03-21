The Tennessee Supreme Court made Apri...

The Tennessee Supreme Court made April 1 Help4TNDay, launching the...

Tennessee Bar Association

The Tennessee Supreme Court today made April 1 Help4TNDay, launching the statewide initiative with news conferences in five cities across Tennessee. In Nashville, Chief Justice Jeff Bivins championed the campaign, which will include free legal help online or in person at clinics, as well as a public service campaign that will air on television and radio stations across the state.

