The Tennessee Supreme Court made April 1 Help4TNDay, launching the...
The Tennessee Supreme Court today made April 1 Help4TNDay, launching the statewide initiative with news conferences in five cities across Tennessee. In Nashville, Chief Justice Jeff Bivins championed the campaign, which will include free legal help online or in person at clinics, as well as a public service campaign that will air on television and radio stations across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennessee Bar Association.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|17 hr
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
|Rednecks
|Mar 16
|Redneckgohome
|2
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC