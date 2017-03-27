Tennessee Supreme Court upholds death penalty
The court found [press release] that death row inmates failed to show that the current protocol violates their constitution right against cruel and unusual punishment. Executions have been stayed in the state while the legal challenge was pending with the last execution occurring in 2009.
