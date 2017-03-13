Tennessee sues federal governmenta

Tennessee sues federal governmenta

Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Tennessee became the first state in the nation on Monday to sue the federal government over refugee resettlement on the grounds of the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of several state lawmakers Monday morning in the western district of Tennessee, contends that the federal government has violated the Tenth Amendment, which says the federal government possesses only the powers delegated to it by the U.S. Constitution and that all other powers are reserved for the states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

