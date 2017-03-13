Tennessee sues federal governmenta
Tennessee became the first state in the nation on Monday to sue the federal government over refugee resettlement on the grounds of the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of several state lawmakers Monday morning in the western district of Tennessee, contends that the federal government has violated the Tenth Amendment, which says the federal government possesses only the powers delegated to it by the U.S. Constitution and that all other powers are reserved for the states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|GeorgeC
|4,804
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|15 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC