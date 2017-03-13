Tennessee sues federal government over Federal Refugee Resettlement Program new
A Michigan law firm representing the state of Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the federal government challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Refugee Resettlement Program. The Thomas More Law Center was selected to represent the state in October 2016, several months after Tennessee lawmakers passed a resolution to sue the federal government over the program.
