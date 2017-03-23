Tennessee Senate Kills Bill Restricting Transgender Bathroom Access
A bill that sought to prohibit transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings died Wednesday in a Senate committee. According to The Tennessean , the bill "failed to receive a proper motion from the members of the Senate Education Committee," effectively "killing it" for this year.
