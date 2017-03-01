Tennessee Self Storage Association Na...

Tennessee Self Storage Association Names 2016 Manager of the Year

The Tennessee Self Storage Association has named Allen Baxter, manager of the Nolensville, Tenn., location for A+ Storage of Tennessee LLC, as its 2016 "Manager of the Year." It's the second consecutive year and fourth time in five years that an A+ Storage manager has received the award.

