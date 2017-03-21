Tennessee Sees Improvement in Number ...

Tennessee Sees Improvement in Number of Insurance Consumer Complaints in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Insurance complaints ranked last of the top 10 complaint categories for 2016, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance's Division of Consumer Affairs. The number of consumer complaints in 2016 related to insurance - 177 of a total of 4,432 total complaints - was an improvement from 2015 when the insurance complaints ranked eight of the top 10 with 213.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 6 hr Trumptard Abandon... 107
Rednecks Mar 16 Redneckgohome 2
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Mar 15 Rebel Flags 4,806
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC