Tennessee Sees Improvement in Number of Insurance Consumer Complaints in 2016
Insurance complaints ranked last of the top 10 complaint categories for 2016, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance's Division of Consumer Affairs. The number of consumer complaints in 2016 related to insurance - 177 of a total of 4,432 total complaints - was an improvement from 2015 when the insurance complaints ranked eight of the top 10 with 213.
