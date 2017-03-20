Tennessee Patriots Open New Front In ...

Tennessee Patriots Open New Front In Judicial Immigration Wars

Thanks to Tennessee and the Thomas More Law Center , a new front is opening in the judicial war over vital questions about American federalism and whether states must accept migrants imposed on them by federally sponsored refugee resettlement programs. See First in the Nation - Tennessee Files Lawsuit Challenging Constitutionality of the Federal Refugee Resettlement Program .

