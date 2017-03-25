Tennessee Opioid Abuse Task Force travels to East Tennessee
On Monday, March 20th, the Opioid Abuse Task Force attended a forum at East Tennessee State University located in Johnson City, Tennessee. Dr. Rob Pack presented an overview of the Department of Community and Behavioral Health programs that are designed to improve the health of citizens in their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Sat
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 24
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Mar 22
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Rednecks
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|3
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC