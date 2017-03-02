Tennessee names top 10 consumer complaints
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced Thursday its top 10 complaint categories from consumers last year. Home improvements ranked at number one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA...
|2 hr
|Mikey
|10
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|4 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Testing
|Feb 28
|Mickey Mouse
|1
|Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12)
|Feb 27
|Clifton States
|2
|new to area
|Feb 27
|Mrs Moon
|1
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Feb 27
|Rednecksgohome
|3
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC