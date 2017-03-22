Tennessee legislature takes aim ata
Gun rights advocates and those seeking stricter enforcement and regulation say the state's laws regarding guns are confusing. Even judges expected to enforce some of the laws have trouble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
|Rednecks
|Mar 16
|Redneckgohome
|2
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC