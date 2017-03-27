Tennessee legislature: Five things to...

Tennessee legislature: Five things to watch Read Story Kirk A Bado , The Tennessean

17 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

It's crunch time in the Tennessee legislature as lawmakers start to ramp up committee meetings and votes as the end of the session draws closer. Last week saw the dramatic nonvote of the controversial bathroom bill in a Senate committee and several marijuana bills sent off to summer study.

