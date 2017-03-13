Tennessee Legislative Leaders Pursue ...

Tennessee Legislative Leaders Pursue Open Records Law Review

Tennessee legislative leaders are moving forward with a review of exemptions to the state's open records laws. The Tennessean reports that Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell sent a letter Monday to the Office of Open Records Counsel.

