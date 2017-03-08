Tennessee lawmakers really want to make sure businesses can discriminate against LGBT people
Tennessee has quietly been establishing some of the most anti-LGBT laws in the country, and this year, it's proposed a new invitation for businesses to discriminate. This week, the Tennessee Senate voted 25-5 to pass SB 127 , which prohibits the government from taking any "discriminatory action" against a business entity based on its internal policies, including personnel and employee benefit policies, so long as they are in compliance with state law.
