Tennessee Lawmakers Advance Bill Opposed By Teachers Union
A bill that would allow school systems to deduct up to 10 percent of teachers' unions dues from payroll has passed in a House education subcommittee. Rep. Bill Dunn , a Knoxville Republican who sponsored the proposal, said the measure is designed so that all groups who represent teachers would be treated equally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|34 min
|I hate rednecks
|10
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|9 hr
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|11 hr
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Rednecks
|11 hr
|Execute sex offen...
|3
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC