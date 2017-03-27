Tennessee judge facing federal charges resigns

An embattled Tennessee judge who is facing charges after allegations surfaced that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex has stepped down from the bench. The Tennessean reports that a lawyer announced in court Friday that Davidson County General Sessions Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland has resigned effective April 4. The lawyer's comments came during a hearing for Moreland, who faces federal charges that he attempted to obstruct justice through bribery, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.

