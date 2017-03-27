Tennessee judge facing federal charges resigns
An embattled Tennessee judge who is facing charges after allegations surfaced that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex has stepped down from the bench. The Tennessean reports that a lawyer announced in court Friday that Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland has resigned.
