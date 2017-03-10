Tennessee House Republicans Fight To ...

Tennessee House Republicans Fight To Increase Employment...

Read more: Clarksville Online

On Thursday, March 9th, lawmakers unanimously passed legislation co-sponsored by Representatives Curtis Johnson and Jay Reedy aimed at increasing private employment opportunities for military veterans and their families. House Bill 165 encourages private employers to hire honorably discharged veterans, spouses of a veteran with a service-connected disability, unremarried widows or widowers of veterans who died of service-connected disability, and unremarried widows or widowers of a member of the military who died in the line of duty.

