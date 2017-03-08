Tennessee Firearms Association Member...

Tennessee Firearms Association Members Call For Constitutional Carry Now

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

The Tennessee Firearms Association's Executive Director, John Harris, today called on the Leadership and Members of the Tennessee General Assembly to move SB0131 and HB0493 to the respective floors for a full debate and final passage. This groundbreaking piece of legislation is being carried by Rep. Andy Holt and Sen. Mark Green both of whom have indicated their strong beliefs in the need to restore Constitutional Carry as the law in Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make a wish Mar 7 Tinker bell 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Mar 7 right or wrong 104
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
Rednecks. Mar 4 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC