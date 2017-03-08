Tennessee Firearms Association Members Call For Constitutional Carry Now

The Tennessee Firearms Association's Executive Director, John Harris, today called on the Leadership and Members of the Tennessee General Assembly to move SB0131 and HB0493 to the respective floors for a full debate and final passage. This groundbreaking piece of legislation is being carried by Rep. Andy Holt and Sen. Mark Green both of whom have indicated their strong beliefs in the need to restore Constitutional Carry as the law in Tennessee.

