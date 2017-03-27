Tennessee Court Rejects EEOC's Supersized Subpoena Served On Fast Food Employer
Seyfarth Synopsis: A federal court in Tennessee denied the EEOC's application for an Order to Show Cause why its administrative subpoena should not be enforced. This ruling highlights the importance and benefits of employers understanding the contours of the charges being investigated by the EEOC, so that the employer can guard against improper fishing expeditions.
