Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby on Craigslist

A Tennessee couple is facing charges in connection with a bid to sell a five-month-old baby on Craigslist . According to an investigation by the Elizabethton Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, undercover officers responded to an an on Craigslist and were, according to Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins, Police say an officer met with two people at a dollar store, roughly 120 kilometres from Knoxville and exchanged the baby for $3,000, according to a news release.

