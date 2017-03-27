Tennessee couple accused of trying to sell baby on Craigslist
A Tennessee couple is facing charges in connection with a bid to sell a five-month-old baby on Craigslist . According to an investigation by the Elizabethton Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, undercover officers responded to an an on Craigslist and were, according to Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins, Police say an officer met with two people at a dollar store, roughly 120 kilometres from Knoxville and exchanged the baby for $3,000, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 25
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 24
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Mar 22
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Rednecks
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|3
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC