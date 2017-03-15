Tennessee celebrates weights and measures week -
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is celebrating Weights and Measures week March 1-7, 2017. This year's theme, Tradition and Technology Drive U.S. Standards for Trade, highlights the rapidly advancing technologies used to ensure fairness in the marketplace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make a wish
|Tue
|Tinker bell
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|right or wrong
|104
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Tue
|guest
|5
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Tue
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC