Tennessee Bureau of Investigation releases Amber Alert update on Elizabeth Thomas
Efforts to locate missing high school freshman Elizabeth Thomas remain active and ongoing as the concern about her relationship with former teacher Tad Cummins - and his intentions for her - only heighten the urgency surrounding this ongoing AMBER Alert in Tennessee and Alabama. Thomas, 15, disappeared on Monday, March 13th and is believed to have been kidnapped by 50-year-old Tad Cummins, a former teacher at her school in Maury County, Tennessee.
