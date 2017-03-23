Tennessee Board Of Regents To Hold Quarterly Session March 31
The Tennessee Board of Regents will meet in its regular quarterly session Friday, March 31, in Smyrna with an agenda that includes changes in some student incidental fees requested by colleges, appointment of a new director at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown and a report by students on the Tennessee Promise scholarship ... (more)
