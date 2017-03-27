Tennessee blocking cities' push to ease marijuana punishment
As states and cities around the nation look to ease criminal punishment for marijuana possession, Tennessee's conservative Republican legislature is blocking that trend in Nashville and Memphis. As a result, police in those cities could soon lose their option of giving minor citations for carrying small amounts of marijuana.
