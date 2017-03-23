Tennessee bills teen to replacea Read Story Travis Dorman, Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel

The state of Tennessee erroneously has billed a dead teen nearly $3,000 to replace the guardrail that killed her in a car crash in November. Hannah Eimers, 17, of Lenoir City, Tenn., was killed Nov. 1, 2016, when her driver's side door hit the end of a guardrail that impaled the car she was driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.