Tennessee bills teen to replace guardrail that killed her
Tennessee bills teen to replace guardrail that killed her Flabbergasted father not only says he won't pay but the guardrail's end cap also was deadly. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2n0GDpT A Loudon County man is advocating for changes after the Tennessee Department of Transportation billed his dead daughter nearly $3,000 to replace the guardrail that killed her in a car accident last November.
