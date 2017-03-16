Tennessee bill would hold drug suppliers responsible in overdose deaths
House Bill 786 would allow law enforcement to charge illegal suppliers with voluntary manslaughter when they cause death to a user by unlawfully distributing or delivering controlled substances to them. "The path that we're going down right now is not working," Sergeant Jim Vaughn with the Hendersonville Police Department told News 2. "What we are trying to do is not to incarcerate people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|15 hr
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC