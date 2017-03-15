Tennessee Access To Open Records Unde...

Tennessee Access To Open Records Under Attack

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

It has always been necessary for the people and their representatives in the news media to remain on guard against efforts to reduce transparency at every level of government, and 2017 is no exception. Responding to a longtime goal among local governments to keep the public in the dark about their economic development deals - especially overly generous giveaways involving taxpayers' money - SB1179/HB947 would keep certain county government records under wraps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make a wish Tue Tinker bell 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Tue right or wrong 104
Crack head want leave my man alone Tue guest 5
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Tue Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC