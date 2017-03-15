Tennessee Access To Open Records Under Attack
It has always been necessary for the people and their representatives in the news media to remain on guard against efforts to reduce transparency at every level of government, and 2017 is no exception. Responding to a longtime goal among local governments to keep the public in the dark about their economic development deals - especially overly generous giveaways involving taxpayers' money - SB1179/HB947 would keep certain county government records under wraps.
