TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Michael Gervais Captured In Louisiana

Several days after being added to the TBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list, authorities in Louisiana have captured a Hamilton County, Tennessee man accused of raping a child. Michael Craig Gervais, 49, was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect.

