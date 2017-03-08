TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Micha...

TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Michael Gervais Captured In Louisiana

Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Several days after being added to the TBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list, authorities in Louisiana have captured a Hamilton County, Tennessee man accused of raping a child. Michael Craig Gervais, 49, was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect.

