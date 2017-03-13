Tbi Issues Amber Alert for Teenage Gi...

Tbi Issues Amber Alert for Teenage GirlWednesday, March 15A statewide ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas. She is white, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5'5" and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) 22 min Rebel Flags 4,806
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
Rednecks. Mar 4 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC