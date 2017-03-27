State Senate could vote on resolution...

State Senate could vote on resolution to move Polk's body

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Tennessee state Senate could decide as early as Monday on whether to approve a resolution that would allow the body of former President James K. Polk to be exhumed and moved to a fourth resting place. The resolution would allow the bodies to be exhumed and moved about 50 miles south to Columbia to the grounds of the James K. Polk Home and Museum.

