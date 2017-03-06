Senate panel defeats Tennessee pot decriminalization bill
A bill seeking to reduce the penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana in Tennessee has been extinguished in a state Senate committee. The Judiciary Committee voted 6-3 on Tuesday against the measure sponsored by Sen. Jeff Yarbro.
