Randy Boyd announces plans to run for Tennessee governor
Boyd is a businessman and former state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development. He helped create the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|6 hr
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|Mar 4
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Mar 3
|Done
|4
|Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|10
|Testing
|Feb 28
|Mickey Mouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC