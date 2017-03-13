Rachel Bilson Reunites With Her 'OC' Co-Star Chris Carmack On The Set Of 'Nashville'
The OC fans, this one's for you! Rachel Bilson recently joined the cast of Nashville for the second half of Season 5, and is already sharing photos from the set of the CMT series. Her first pic is a reunion between her and her OC co-star Chris Carmack , who plays Will Lexington on the country music series.
