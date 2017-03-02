Protester names removed from Memphis ...

Protester names removed from Memphis police list

Several names on Memphis City Hall's so-called "blacklist" have been removed and a new protocol for adding names to the list has been created. Protesters have been joined at rallies by other low-wage workers, such as home and child-care workers.

