Plan to again move President Polk's remains stirs debate in Tennessee
It is the latest chapter in one of the more tangled stories of a U.S. presidential corpse - a tale of love and cholera, betrayal and real estate, honor and probate law. Having been interred in three places since his death in 1849, James K. Polk, the 11th president of the United States, faces the prospect of having his sleep disturbed yet again.
