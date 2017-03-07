Opinion: Businesses transform Tenness...

Opinion: Businesses transform Tennessee towns into waste sites

The Jackson Sun

Businesses transform Tennessee towns into waste sites What a dump: Tennessee "regulators" make it easy for industries to turn towns into industrial waste sites. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://memne.ws/2mCimKE Toxic waste, gusts of ammonia, small explosions and allegations of fraud are just some of the controversies surrounding a landfill next to a small town west of Nashville.

