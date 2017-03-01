NWS confirms tornado hit Middle Tenne...

NWS confirms tornado hit Middle Tennessee

16 hrs ago

Severe squalls and at least one tornado sped through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, leaving damage and a reminder to residents in their wake: It is just the start of peak storm season. Shannon Ervin was in a shed-like shelter in Watertown when her husband called and told her to get out.

