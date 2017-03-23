No sign of missing Tennessee teen, teacher in Corpus Christi
This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations shows Tad Cummins in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it remains "extremely concerned" about the well-being of Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen Monday, March 13, 2017, in Columbia, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|4 hr
|April Dawn
|11
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|4 hr
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Wed
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Wed
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Rednecks
|Wed
|Execute sex offen...
|3
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC