News 8 mins ago 3:14 a.m.President Tr...

News 8 mins ago 3:14 a.m.President Trump to pick 3 top prosecutors in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' call for the resignation of federal prosecutors appointed by the Obama administration will include Nashville U.S. Attorney David Rivera . A spokesman for Rivera's office confirmed Friday afternoon the office had been notified of Sessions' directive seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat 1 hr Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
Rednecks. Mar 4 Rednecksgohome 1
News Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA... Mar 2 Mikey 10
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC