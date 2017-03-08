News 8 mins ago 3:14 a.m.President Trump to pick 3 top prosecutors in Tennessee
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' call for the resignation of federal prosecutors appointed by the Obama administration will include Nashville U.S. Attorney David Rivera . A spokesman for Rivera's office confirmed Friday afternoon the office had been notified of Sessions' directive seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.
