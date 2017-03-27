News 1 hour ago 2:27 p.m.Skunk tests ...

News 1 hour ago 2:27 p.m.Skunk tests positive for rabies in Johnson County

Authorities said a deputy sheriff and an elderly woman are currently being treated. Officials added a rabid skunk bit a dog and was chasing cats.

Chicago, IL

