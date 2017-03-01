Neighbors: Tennessee landfill is community health threat

Neighbors of a landfill in Benton County say the 42-acre site is a threat to the community's health. The Tennessean reports the Environmental Waste Solutions landfill in Camden about 90 miles west of Nashville has prompted complaints that its contents have caused a sickening smell, left dusty residues on cars, tainted swimming pools and prompted small explosions from the combustion of heavy metals mixing with moisture.

