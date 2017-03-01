More
A Nashville Democratic operative has had his law license temporarily suspended amid accusations that he took money from a nonprofit that helps the homeless and used it to gamble. The Tennessean reports that the state Supreme Court suspended the license of Kevin Teets on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|11 hr
|titty twister
|5
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|18 hr
|Sarah
|9
|Rednecks.
|21 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Fri
|Done
|4
|Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA...
|Thu
|Mikey
|10
|Testing
|Feb 28
|Mickey Mouse
|1
|Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12)
|Feb 27
|Clifton States
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC