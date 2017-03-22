Missing Tennessee student: From kissing allegation to manhunt
Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has added 50-year-old Tad Cummins to the Tennessee's Top 10 most wanted list. TBI has released more pictures of Cummins and his car in hopes someone recognizes him.
