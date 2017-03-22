Missing Tennessee student: From kissi...

Missing Tennessee student: From kissing allegation to manhunt

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WICU12 Erie

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has added 50-year-old Tad Cummins to the Tennessee's Top 10 most wanted list. TBI has released more pictures of Cummins and his car in hopes someone recognizes him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over 1 hr Marty Schlepperman 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... 2 hr Execute sex offen... 2
Rednecks 2 hr Execute sex offen... 3
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Tue Oh my goodness 8,700
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Tue Trumptard Abandon... 107
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Mar 15 Rebel Flags 4,806
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC