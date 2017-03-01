Memphis man faces sentencing in 2012 killing of officer
A man convicted of fatally shooting a Tennessee police officer during a chaotic raid of his home is scheduled to be sentenced. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Beasley is scheduled to sentence 25-year-old Treveno Campbell at a Friday morning hearing in Memphis.
