Memphis man faces sentencing in 2012 killing of officer

A man convicted of fatally shooting a Tennessee police officer during a chaotic raid of his home is scheduled to be sentenced. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Beasley is scheduled to sentence 25-year-old Treveno Campbell at a Friday morning hearing in Memphis.

