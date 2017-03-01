Maryville resident Nance selected by ...

Maryville resident Nance selected by Emerge Tennessee

Emerge Tennessee has selected Melissa Nance of Maryville for its inaugural training class for Democratic women candidates for office. Nance is one of 24 women to be selected.

