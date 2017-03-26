Man who spent 30 years in prison for LA murder is exonerated
Superior Court Judge Laura Priver ordered Wilson's release on Wednesday after the prosecutors conceded he did not get a fair trial for the 1984 robbery and stabbing murder of Christopher Hanson, who was 21 at the time. Legal experts asserted that such errors included poor witness identification, failure to turn over impeachment evidence and officers pressuring witnesses to adhere to a certain agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Sat
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 24
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Mar 22
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Rednecks
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|3
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC