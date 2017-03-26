Man who spent 30 years in prison for ...

Man who spent 30 years in prison for LA murder is exonerated

Superior Court Judge Laura Priver ordered Wilson's release on Wednesday after the prosecutors conceded he did not get a fair trial for the 1984 robbery and stabbing murder of Christopher Hanson, who was 21 at the time. Legal experts asserted that such errors included poor witness identification, failure to turn over impeachment evidence and officers pressuring witnesses to adhere to a certain agenda.

