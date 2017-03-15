Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of UNA nursing graduate in Nashville

An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a 2015 University of North Alabama graduate, Nashville police said on Twitter on Wednesday night. Christopher Drew McLawhorn, 24, was charged with murder and burglary in connection to the death of Tiffany Ferguson, a 23-year-old Loretto native who was stabbed multiple times in her Nashville condo the morning of Feb. 28. Ferguson worked at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville and was described by friends and family as a person who wanted to make a difference through her nursing career.

