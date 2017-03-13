Local Legislator Presses For Medical Marijuana Legalization
Two Republican lawmakers, Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby and Sen. Steve Dickerson of Nashville, want to have Tennessee join the other 28 states that would legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Two years ago, State Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, spearheaded legislation that led to the legalization of prescription cannabis oil in Tennessee.
